Comparing of El Paso Electric Company (EE) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)

We are contrasting El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric Company 63 3.13 N/A 2.38 27.81 Consolidated Edison Inc. 86 2.38 N/A 4.36 19.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of El Paso Electric Company and Consolidated Edison Inc. Consolidated Edison Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. El Paso Electric Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has El Paso Electric Company and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.59 shows that El Paso Electric Company is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Consolidated Edison Inc. on the other hand, has 0.1 beta which makes it 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of El Paso Electric Company. Its rival Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Consolidated Edison Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

El Paso Electric Company and Consolidated Edison Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric Company 0 1 0 2.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

El Paso Electric Company’s average price target is $58, while its potential downside is -12.99%. Meanwhile, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s average price target is $87.25, while its potential downside is -2.85%. The data provided earlier shows that Consolidated Edison Inc. appears more favorable than El Paso Electric Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of El Paso Electric Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) El Paso Electric Company 0.21% 1.49% 10.21% 29.31% 7.65% 32.18% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year El Paso Electric Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats El Paso Electric Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.