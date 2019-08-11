Comparing of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 5.09 N/A -0.41 0.00 Sientra Inc. 8 4.43 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Its rival Sientra Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Sientra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.43 average price target and a 157.12% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -4.38% -5.51% -44.7% -31.43% -32.58% -3.23% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Sientra Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.