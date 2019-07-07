Comparing of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) and Its Rivals

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has 1.68% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501.00% -121.90% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

The potential upside of the rivals is 31.91%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 11.09% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.