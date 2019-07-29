Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 132.68 N/A -1.66 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Otonomy Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 81.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.