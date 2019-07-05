Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We are comparing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.