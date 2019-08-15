Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.30 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Current Ratio is 8.2. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.