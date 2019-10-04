Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We will be comparing the differences between Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 16.58M -3.84 0.00 Moderna Inc. 16 -0.59 188.67M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 153,234,750.46% -121.2% -71.8% Moderna Inc. 1,207,874,519.85% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 165.43% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 26.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.