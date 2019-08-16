Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus target price and a 38.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.