Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.2. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.