Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Since Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. In other hand, Cambrex Corporation has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.