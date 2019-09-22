Comparing of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

We are comparing Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.