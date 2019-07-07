Comparing of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

We are contrasting Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.33, and a -14.45% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -59.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.