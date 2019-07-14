Comparing of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a -21.62% downside potential and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 67.2%. About 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.