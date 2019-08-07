Comparing of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.45 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.75% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $31.33. Competitively the average price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 44.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.