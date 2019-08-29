Comparing of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.06% and an $33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.