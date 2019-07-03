Comparing of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 19 24.27 N/A -4.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -6.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, which is potential 192.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Assembly Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.