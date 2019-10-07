Comparing of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

This is a contrast between Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 219 3.54 206.46M 3.61 59.01 Boston Scientific Corporation 42 2.13 1.39B 0.95 44.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 94,273,972.60% 22% 12.9% Boston Scientific Corporation 3,307,948,595.91% 19.7% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Boston Scientific Corporation’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Its rival Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 8 2.73 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is $221.27, with potential downside of -3.54%. Competitively the average price target of Boston Scientific Corporation is $47.25, which is potential 16.58% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Boston Scientific Corporation appears more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 94.4%. About 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has stronger performance than Boston Scientific Corporation

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Boston Scientific Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.