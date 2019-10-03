Comparing of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)

Since EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 20.47M 0.09 118.72

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 201,278,269.42% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 36.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.