Comparing of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 58.78% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. -57.73% -57.59% -56.64% -55.12% 0% -57.02%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.54% stronger performance while Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has -57.02% weaker performance.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.