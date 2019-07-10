Comparing of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 58.78% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.95% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
|-57.73%
|-57.59%
|-56.64%
|-55.12%
|0%
|-57.02%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.54% stronger performance while Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. has -57.02% weaker performance.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.