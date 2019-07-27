Comparing of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 42.84 N/A -2.34 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 16.5% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.