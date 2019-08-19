Comparing of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

We are comparing Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.71 N/A -2.27 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Editas Medicine Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.51. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16.5, while its potential upside is 1,310.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.