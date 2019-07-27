Comparing of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

This is a contrast between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 42.84 N/A -2.34 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.79 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average price target of $25.33, with potential upside of 199.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 6 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.