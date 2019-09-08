Comparing of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

We are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. on the other hand, has 2.93 beta which makes it 193.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.