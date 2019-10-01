Comparing of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

We are comparing Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00 Celyad SA 12 0.00 9.45M -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Editas Medicine Inc. and Celyad SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4% Celyad SA 80,220,713.07% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 6.89% respectively. About 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Celyad SA on 7 of the 9 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.