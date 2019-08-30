Comparing of Edge Therapeutics Inc. (EDGE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 27.85 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 392.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Edge Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.21% and 44%. About 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.