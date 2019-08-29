Comparing of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 51030.39 N/A -1.16 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 140.84 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. Its rival Vaccinex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Edesa Biotech Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 1.6%. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.