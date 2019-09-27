Comparing of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Merus N.V. 17 0.00 7.76M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Edesa Biotech Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,827,515.40% -51.1% -48.4% Merus N.V. 45,221,445.22% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $23.25, while its potential upside is 27.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Edesa Biotech Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 25.9% and 65.8% respectively. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Merus N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.