Comparing of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.27 beta indicates that Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.09 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. are 9.2 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Edesa Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.