Comparing of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 122043.46 N/A -1.16 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 33.85 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Edesa Biotech Inc. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 94.24% and its consensus target price is $29.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.