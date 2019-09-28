Comparing of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Both Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Edesa Biotech Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edesa Biotech Inc. 31,827,515.40% -51.1% -48.4% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,377,521.61% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.