Comparing of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Since EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.18 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates EDAP TMS S.A. and Dynatronics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -0.4% 0% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.78 beta indicates that EDAP TMS S.A. is 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynatronics Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.2% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6% of EDAP TMS S.A. shares. Competitively, 26.6% are Dynatronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EDAP TMS S.A. 23.85% 17.95% -35.08% 23.37% 1.9% 74.05% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year EDAP TMS S.A. has 74.05% stronger performance while Dynatronics Corporation has -43.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors EDAP TMS S.A. beats Dynatronics Corporation.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.