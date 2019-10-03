Comparing of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) and Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX), both competing one another are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol S.A. 17 -1.17 234.04M 1.77 10.14 Taronis Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 16.40M -8.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ecopetrol S.A. and Taronis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol S.A. 1,409,879,518.07% 0% 0% Taronis Technologies Inc. 751,707,384.15% -113.1% -88.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol S.A.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Taronis Technologies Inc.’s 149.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Ecopetrol S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Taronis Technologies Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ecopetrol S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Taronis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ecopetrol S.A. and Taronis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Taronis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ecopetrol S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.33% and an $20.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares and 19.7% of Taronis Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Taronis Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91% Taronis Technologies Inc. -16.53% 217.01% -24.67% -91.25% -91.1% -91.24%

For the past year Ecopetrol S.A. has 12.91% stronger performance while Taronis Technologies Inc. has -91.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Ecopetrol S.A. beats Taronis Technologies Inc.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.