Comparing of Ecology & Environment Inc. (EEI) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Ecology & Environment Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ecology & Environment Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ecology & Environment Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecology & Environment Inc. 0.00% -4.80% -3.30% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ecology & Environment Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ecology & Environment Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ecology & Environment Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecology & Environment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 1.75 2.47

The potential upside of the competitors is 84.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ecology & Environment Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ecology & Environment Inc. -4.56% -4.59% -4.15% -11.53% -22.96% -8.29% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Ecology & Environment Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance while Ecology & Environment Inc.’s rivals have 29.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ecology & Environment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Ecology & Environment Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Ecology & Environment Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ecology & Environment Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ecology & Environment Inc. has a beta of -0.3 and its 130.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ecology & Environment Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ecology & Environment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ecology & Environment Inc.’s competitors beat Ecology & Environment Inc.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and comprehensive planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.