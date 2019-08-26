Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.33 N/A -0.17 0.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.51 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.