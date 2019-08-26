Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.33
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.51
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Oxford Square Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
