Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s peers beat Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.