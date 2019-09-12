Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|N/A
|13
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
The rivals have a potential upside of 186.70%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s peers beat Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
