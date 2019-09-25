Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Since Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.25 N/A -0.17 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.15 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 24.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.