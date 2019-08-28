Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.17 N/A 0.61 19.84 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.39 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and THL Credit Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and THL Credit Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and THL Credit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 41.32%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.