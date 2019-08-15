Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.32 N/A 0.61 19.84 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.08 N/A 0.84 18.27

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 25.17% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.