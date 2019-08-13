Comparing of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.18
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|15.18
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
