Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.19 N/A 0.02 468.42

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 26.94%. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was more bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.