Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.17 N/A 0.02 468.42

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 5 factors.