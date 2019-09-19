Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 0%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 2 of the 2 factors.