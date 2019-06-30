Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|13.36
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
