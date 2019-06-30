Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.36 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.