Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 49.65% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.