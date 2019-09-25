Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.