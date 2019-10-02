Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.08 101.21M 0.21 29.38

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,935,070,646.04% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share owned by insiders are 1.36%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 13.2% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.