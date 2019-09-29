Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Since Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 27.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.