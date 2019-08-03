Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.76 N/A 0.62 20.78 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 17.66% respectively. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.