Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|18.76
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 42.65% and 17.66% respectively. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
