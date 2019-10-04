Comparing of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.62 20.78 Ashford Inc. 25 0.00 2.15M 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ashford Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Ashford Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 8,722,109.53% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.5% of Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.