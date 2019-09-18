Comparing of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Both Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|13
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.05
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 0.04% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
|-0.24%
|-0.08%
|-1.56%
|2.77%
|0.16%
|5.7%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
Summary
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
